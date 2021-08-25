The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 8 | Colton Flanagan

It’s the Season 2 Finale of The Sound of Jackson!

We return to The Carnegie in downtown Jackson to meet country artist Colton Flanagan. Over the past few years, Colton and his band have become a staple of the West Tennessee music scene, which he says is the perfect blend of Memphis blues and Nashville country.

After sharing some stories, he performed his newest single “Close Call at Last Call” as he prepares to release it to streaming platforms.

