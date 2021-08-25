Waverly community helps each other during difficult times

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn — As clean up continues in Waverly from last weekends deadly flooding, the community is trying to help one another as much as they can.

“A lot of people can’t get out, a lot of people have clothes and that’s the only thing they have left and for this set up to be here is definitely a blessing,” said Patrick Carter, a Waverly resident.

Tide Loads Of Hope laundry services partnered with Matthew 25 Ministries to help the Waverly community.

“We wash, dry and fold for people. We’ll do up to two mesh bags of clothing per household per day. We don’t do bedding but we can do a few towels but mostly clothing,” said Laura Karnes, disaster response team member fort Matthew 25 Ministries.

The disaster response team can clean up to 150 loads per day and are hoping to take some weight off some people’s shoulders.

“It’s just really important to hopefully be able to try to alleviate some of their stresses during such a difficult time,” said Karnes.

Carter says something like the Loads Of Hope laundry services couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I never thought anything like this would come to this town and obviously it has. A lot of people have been affected by it but it’s just amazing how many people showed up to help out of state and how far our story has gotten,” said Carter.

Local churches are also trying to give back to the community in different ways as some people haven’t had clean water in days, some not even having water at all.

“These are portable showers that give them a good hot shower and gives them a refreshing moment in their day. Everything is provided. We have towels, we have the toiletries, items they will need as well as a loofah so they can get a good shower and when they’re through, they can take the loofah and toiletry items with them if they want to keep it for the next time,” said Jeff Keele, Minister for Waverly Church of Christ.

For some locals, taking a bath during this time helped them reset and relax.

“It was great, it was wonderful. It was warm, cool when you got out, plenty of hot water. It was great,” said Tammy Baggett, a Waverly resident.

The Tide Loads Of Hope will be at the Walmart parking lot in Waverly through the weekend.

If you or anyone you know would like more information on where they will be next, click here.