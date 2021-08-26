How to help Tennessee flood victims

How can you help Tennessee flood victims? Visit the links below for more information on times and locations of donation drives and more.

Middle Tennessee Flooding Recovery

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency launched a site for recovery efforts, cleanup and crisis assistance. Click here.

Victim GoFundMe Links

Click here for more information.

Donation drives

The Lewis Corporation will be taking donations at its building on 127 Devonshire Square in Jackson, just off of Carriage House Drive. Click here.

The Tide Loads Of Hope will be at the Walmart parking lot in Waverly through the weekend. Click here.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is setting up a trailer at Walmart in north Jackson from 5-7 p.m. this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Click here.

Facebook Pages

Concerned Citizens of Humphreys County has information on fundraisers and needed items. Click here.

Check back for more updates to this list. Know of something we missed? Email web@wbbjtv.com.

