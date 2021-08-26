Isolated Showers This Evening, Hot & Dry Friday/Saturday, Heavy Rain Threat Next Week

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for August 26th:

The heat will continue this evening across West Tennessee but some isolated rain showers and weak storms could pop up and cool us down some this evening. Mostly dry and hot weather will stick around for Friday & Saturday, but some late showers could return on Sunday. Heavy rain could be moving in from a tropical storm system next week which is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall along the northern gulf coast on Monday. We will have the latest details on storm chances tonight and more on the possible heavy rain heading our way next week coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

We will see a few isolated rain showers and weak storms try to cool us down some this evening across West Tennessee. Severe weather is highly unlikely but a few rumbles of thunder and brief heavy rain will be possible. Showers should clear out after midnight and partly cloudy skies can be expected overnight. Lows will fall down into the low 70s by the morning.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot weather is expected to continue on Friday. Highs will reach the low 90s and the winds will stay light out of the southeast. Chances for rain are less then 20%. The heat index will sit around 100° for most of the afternoon.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly dry weather is expected on Saturday but rain chances are not zero. They sit around 10-20% Saturday afternoon with highs expected to top out around 90°. Winds will come out out of the southeast all weekend and hang around the 5-10 MPH range. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s each night. Expect more cloud cover on Sunday, specially for the 2nd half of the day as some of the outer bands from a tropical storm system could move on in. Rain showers will be increasing as the day progresses on Sunday. Rain chances will be greatest Sunday night and sit around 40%. Highs Sunday should still reach the upper 80s before the clouds and rain chances move in.

NEXT WEEK:

If the forecast holds for the tropical storm system, heavy rain can be expected on Monday through Wednesday next week. Highs should only reach the mid 80s on Monday, around 80° on Tuesday and low 80s on Wednesday. If the storm passes over West Tennessee we could see anywhere from 1″ of rain and as high as 6″ of rain in some locations. But that all depends on where the storm moves after it makes landfall Monday along the northern gulf coast. Here is a look at 2 forecast models opinion of total rainfall through Wednesday here in West Tennessee.

TROPICAL SITUATION:

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and become a hurricane this weekend. The current forecast path is taking it into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and continues to drift to the northeast. It is forecast to move to the north and make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline on Monday as a category 2 hurricane.

After it makes landfall it is expected to continue to move to the north or northeast and weaken back to a tropical depression on Tuesday. It will linger around West Tennessee through Wednesday before moving away to the northeast.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

