Graveside funeral services for Kristi Lynn Milton, 34, will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at St. John’s Church Cemetery on St. John’s Cemetery Lane in the Jerrell Community with Reverend Wilma Pearson officiating. Interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 11:00 am until departure to the cemetery at 1:40 pm. Mrs. Milton, a homemaker, died Monday, August 23, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born on June 5, 1987 in McKenzie, Tennessee to John Michael and Shirley Ann King Krezinski. She was preceded in death by her mother and her step-father Joe Savage.

Survivors include her husband Kevin Alonzo Milton of McKenzie, her daughter Larissa Milton of McKenzie, her father and step-mother John Michael (Sharon) Krezinski of McKenzie, a sister Danielle Krezinski of Paris, two brothers Christopher Savage of McKenzie and John “J J” Krezinski of Paris.

Pallbearers for Kristi’s service are Darrius Tharpe, Fred Cunningham, Brady Bratton, James Krezinski, Roscoe McClerkin, and Marcus Cunningham

