Madison County sheriff gives update on flood donation drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to help flood victims in Humphreys County.

1/2

2/2



Thursday is the second day of the sheriff’s department’s flood drive, which is helping victims of the deadly flooding.

Many people in Madison County have answered the call for donations with items like clothes, water, food, diapers, and even money.

“It’s going real well. We had a big out pour yesterday at the Walmart, and of course we’ll be there from 5 to 7 today and tomorrow,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Mehr says there is has been many donations brought in.

“I think yesterday was around $2,000 or so,” he said.

If you would like to donate to the flood drive, you can do so Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 .p.m. at the Walmart north location on Emporium Drive in Jackson.

For more ways to help, click here.