Titans’ COVID outbreak grows to 8, including QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ coronavirus outbreak has grown to eight people. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among three players added Thursday to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

General manager Jon Robinson says Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That makes three Titans starters out, along with coach Mike Vrabel. Robinson says the Titans are close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19.

Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.

The Titans host Chicago in the preseason finale Saturday night.

