Bruce Carroll Berry, age 52, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at his home.

Bruce was born March 31, 1969 in Piggott, Arkansas, the son of Glenda Rickman Berry and the late Charley Edward Berry. He received his education in Fayette County, Tennessee and was a resident of Oakland for much of his life. Bruce was of the Baptist faith and employed in the lawn care business for many years. He enjoyed collecting guns, fishing and hunting deer.

Mr. Berry is survived by his mother, Glenda Rickman Berry of Eads, TN; his sister, Angela Thornton (David) of Somerville, TN; his brother, Charles G. “Bud” Berry (Mona) of Eads, TN; two nieces, Genna Vanlandingham (Ben) and Danielle Berry; his nephew, Nicholas Thornton; his great-nephew, Brenden Berry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves his two dogs, Dan and Baby Girl.

Memorial Services for Mr. Berry will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery near Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Carl Doyle and Bro. Jordan Osborn.

The family requests that memorials be directed to K-9 Savior Foundation by calling the phone number 901-487-1567 or sending an email to k9savior@gmail.com.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.