Church event helps community members of all ages

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church gathers to give back to their community.

Blairs Chapel CME Church held a Community Impact Day for their church and community members.

“Today is our Community Impact Day. Where we’re distributing backpacks full of school supplies, snacks, and we’re also giving out bags to senior citizens and community members to have cleaning supplies, masks, snacks and other various items,” said church member, Christina Crawford.

With last year being the first year for the event, members hope that the years to come are even bigger.

“It’s a little bigger this year than it was last year. Because last year we didn’t have the clothes, but this year we expanded a little bit,” Crawford said.

This is the second year the Blairs Chapel CME Church held their Community Impact Day and they say it was created to give members a helping hand during unprecedented times.

“Well, we do it because we want to let the community know that we’re still here for them, during this time with the pandemic. And we want to kind of offer support to people and just encourage them to come out, once everything is back to normal,” Crawford said.

Organizers for the event want members to know that the church is always able to provide community support when needed.