Local residents march for voting rights

JACKSON,Tenn., — Today, local residents and organizations hosted a voting rights march in downtown Jackson.

Today marks 58 years since Martin Luther King held his March on Washington, and today across the country people are gathering for voting rights marches in their own communities.

The march is to spread awareness about voters suppression and how it effects American citizens.

Indivisible of Jackson, Madison Area Democratic Women, Jackson NAACP, and members of the community were all in attendance at today’s march.