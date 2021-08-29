Jackson church host Biggest Sunday Ever

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosts a fun day for its members.

Today SoulQuest Church held their annual Biggest Sunday Ever.

“We do this every year, it’s called the Biggest Sunday Ever. It’s just a time for us, right after school starts back to kind of, get people back in the habit of going to church,” said Pastor Ronnie Coleman.

The event had bouncy houses, food trucks, a petting zoo and overall fun for families.

“We have a lot of young families in our church. We have a lot of young children. And it’s just a great time for us to get started back, kick start back attendance in the local church,” Coleman said.

Coleman says this Sunday isn’t any different from the others.

“It’s not really any difference in the messaging this week. It’s always all about Jesus. We may package it a little different way than some others, but it’s all about him and we want to get that message to as many people as we possibly can,” Coleman said.

Although today was a fun day for many, Coleman wants everyone to remember to keep faith despite certain circumstances.

“We’re living in a day where I’ve never seen so many people, so full of fear and anxiety, worry and depression. And people are helpless and they feel hopeless. And we want to give the message of Jesus because he is the hope of the world,” Coleman said.

This is the fourth year SoulQuest has held the Biggest Sunday Ever and they hope the future will bring many more.

SoulQuest welcomes any and everyone to their weekly Sunday service.