Holly Morgan Smith

Smith Holly Chopped Off HeadHolly Morgan Smith of Puryear, TN
43
Her residence
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Carlton Gerrell of TVCC
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service
December 26, 1977 in Royal Oak, MI
Michael “Mike” (Shawn) Morgan of Michigan

Jill (Al) Ortago of Puryear, TN
Hunter Smith (Natalia Churchman- Smith) of Huntingtown, Maryland

Zach Smith of Puryear, TN
Erica (Kevin) Penn of Michigan
Stephen Morgan of Michigan

Gerald (Marla) Morgan of Michigan
Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including her sister/best friend: Melissa (Billy) Harrison and their children Peyton, Sarah, and Evan Harrison.
Holly was a member of TVCC. She worked at Kingdom Trust in Murray, KY. She was a huge animal advocate. “Mama Holly” was a second mother to many of her sons’ friend’s children.
