|Holly Morgan Smith of Puryear, TN
|43
|Her residence
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Carlton Gerrell of TVCC
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service
|December 26, 1977 in Royal Oak, MI
|Michael “Mike” (Shawn) Morgan of Michigan
Jill (Al) Ortago of Puryear, TN
|Hunter Smith (Natalia Churchman- Smith) of Huntingtown, Maryland
Zach Smith of Puryear, TN
|Erica (Kevin) Penn of Michigan
|Stephen Morgan of Michigan
Gerald (Marla) Morgan of Michigan
|Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including her sister/best friend: Melissa (Billy) Harrison and their children Peyton, Sarah, and Evan Harrison.
|Holly was a member of TVCC. She worked at Kingdom Trust in Murray, KY. She was a huge animal advocate. “Mama Holly” was a second mother to many of her sons’ friend’s children.