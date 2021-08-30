Ida to Impact West Tennessee with Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Monday Night & Tuesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for August 30th:

Rain bands from Ida will continue to move into West Tennessee from the south this evening and increase in intensity overnight into the day on Tuesday before clearing out by sunrise Wednesday. Impacts will be minimal for Jackson with 1-3″ total rainfall and maximum gusts of up to 30-35 MPH. The most significant impacts will be areas south and east of Jackson where 2-4″ of rain could be possible with max winds gusts of up to 40 MPH. Widespread flooding or power outages are not expected but cannot be ruled out in some locations. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast right here.

IDA DOWNGRADED TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION:

As of 4 PM CT Monday, Ida has been downgraded to a tropical depression. The worst impacts from the storm will be moving into West Tennessee tonight and stick around for first half of the day on Tuesday. The highest rain amounts will be southeast of Jackson. Gusty winds up to 35 MPH will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning before the storm moves out by Wednesday morning

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected and rain showers will fall for most of West Tennessee. The rain bands will increase as the night goes on the winds will pick up speed as well. Many locations will see between 0.5″ and 1.5″ of rain with the highest amounts being to the south and east of Jackson. Easterly winds will gust up to 30 MPH in Jackson with higher gusts the further to the south and east you are of the hub city. Lows tonight will drop down to around 70° and it will be breezy to windy all night long.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy skies, rainy conditions with gusty northeast winds are likely for the entire day on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the mid to mid 70s under the thick clouds and heavy rain showers. Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible and although our tornado threat is overall quite low, some rotating storms could spark up as Ida moves through the region. Additional rainfall amounts between 1-2″ will be possible in some locations on Tuesday. Winds could gusts as high as 30-35 MPH with the storm system. The heaviest rain and highest winds will continue to be areas south and east of Jackson.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers and breezy winds will stick around before sunrise on Wednesday but should begin to clear out in to the morning hours. Highs will reach the mid 80s if we pick up some sunshine in the afternoon hours but if the clouds stick around after noon, we will most likely stay in the upper 70s or low 80s. Winds will come out of the northwest and start out between 10-15 MPH and weaken as the day goes on. Up to an additional half inch of rain could be possible for the first half of the morning on Wednesday.

LATE THIS WEEK:

Sunny skies, cool and mild weather will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and morning lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Rain showers are not expected and the winds will stay out of the north behind Ida as she moves to the east and away from West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

