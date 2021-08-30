Man testifies against R. Kelly in sex-trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — After several days of testimony from women claiming they were sexually abused by R&B star R. Kelly, a man has testified that Kelly exploited him in the same way.

The witness took the stand at Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial in New York City on Monday.

He claimed the R&B star gave him oral sex after asking what he was willing to do to get help with his own music career.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

