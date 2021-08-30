Martin police investigate shots fired

MARTIN, Tenn. –The Martin Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening incident involving shots fired.

Following multiple calls in reference to gun shots, officers responded to the area near North McCombs Street and Walters Avenue around 11:48 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located spent shell casings.

Multiple witnesses in the area say they saw someone described as a “tall, slender black male” flee the area and get into a car located further down the street.

No injuries are reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-2611 or CrimeStoppers at (877) 364-8479.

