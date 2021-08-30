Milan Supply Chain Solutions continue donations for disaster victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — Devastating flood waters ripped through Waverly on August 21, destroying everything in its path. The Jackson community is continuing to help victims that lost everything in the flood with donations.

David Dallas with Milan Supply Chain Solutions in Jackson says they have set up a semi-truck trailer outside of Kroger to collect those donations.

“The Boy Scouts actually handed out flyers at Kroger so everyone knew exactly what to buy,” Dallas said. “We had a large donation of dog food, water, Gatorade, food, and clothing.”

Dallas says they have already filled up two semi-truck trailers with donations, and they have already put out a third trailer for people to come by and fill up.

And if you donate, these items are in high demand in Waverly.

“Water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items, baby supplies, diapers, dog food and cleaning supplies,” Dallas said. “Disinfectants, tarps, gloves, and trash bags. Lots of trash bags.”

Dallas says all you have to do is drop your donations off inside the trailer.

“We’re open from 7 in the morning to 8 at night. Just put your donations in the back of the trailer. We will have people coming by periodically to clean them out and move them to the front,” Dallas said.

Milan Supply Chain delivered the second trailer to Waverly on Monday. The third donation trailer is set up outside the Kroger on University Drive, and will be going to the victims of Hurricane Ida.

