TDOT: Constructions crews to pause lane closures over holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation made an important announcement for drivers regarding the upcoming holiday weekend.

TDOT says they are halting all lane closures along interstates and state highways over the Labor Day holiday.

This means constructions crews will be pausing lane closures from 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 7.

“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

TDOT says this will give drivers more room while traveling over the holiday.

Though there is a pause on lane closures, constructions crews will still be on-site at some locations, so slow down, or you could face a fine between of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

You can stay up-to-date on traffic conditions with the TDOT SmartWay map. You can also call 511 for more information, or follow them on their Twitter page.

