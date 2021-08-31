Man convicted of running over, killing Memphis officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee jury has convicted a man of fatally shooting a restaurant customer, and then running over and killing a police officer during a high-speed chase in Memphis’ downtown.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said a judge sentenced Justin Welch to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday.

Welch was convicted of killing a man and wounding two other people before leading police on a high-speed chase in 2016.

Welch ran over and killed Memphis police Sgt. Verdell Smith, who was trying to clear people from the street near the busy Beale Street tourist area.

