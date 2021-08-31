Victoria Crystal “Vicki” Fitzgerald, age 74, of Naples, Florida passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Victoria was born February 18, 1947.

Victoria Crystal Fitzgerald in her last years resided in Naples, Florida living with her daughter Cristy. She enjoyed boating and collecting shells at the beach. She enjoyed The First Baptist church of Naples and praised the Lord with a joyful heart. She was full of love and laughter. She always loved to play cards and drink coffee.

She had a beautiful amazing spirit inside and out which was unforgettable! She was born in Jackson, Tennessee. Vicki graduated at Northside High School in 1965. She went on to train as a surgical technician and assisted a local orthopedic surgeon for several years.

She left behind her daughter Cristy Weiler Peoples and husband Phil Peoples, her son Adam Butler, her brother Kenny and his wife Carol Fitzgerald and her niece Haley and husband Will Howard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Truman and Doris Fitzgerald.

She will always be loved, missed and in our hearts forever.

A graveside service for Victoria will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hollywood Cemetery, 406 Hollywood Dr, Jackson, TN 38301.

