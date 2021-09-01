Jackson schools recognize Hunger Action Month with food drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local schools are partnering together to recognize Hunger Action Month.

Trinity Christian Academy and the University of School of Jackson are celebrating their 10th annual food drive with RIFA.

The schools decided to partner with Jackson Christian, Sacred Heart, and St. Mary’s to collect cans and money for RIFA during the month of September.

The goal for the drive is to collect 50,000 pounds of food, which is about 50 pounds per student.

Students from the participating schools say they are grateful to get to help people in the community.

“The food that we have bought in the past couple of years provides meals for families during Christmas and Thanksgiving. It is just a great feeling to know we can help through these holiday seasons,” said Elle Jerge, a USJ student.

“RIFA is the hands and feet of the community. We are just appreciative that we get to come along and help them and help them serve other people,” said Noah Mauldin, a TCA student.

If you would like to become a sponsor for the food drive, click here.