Job fair connects job seekers, employers in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local job fair is helping residents seek employment in the area.



The American Job Centers of Southwest Tennessee hosted a multi-employer job fair for residents in Lexington on Thursday.

Various companies across West Tennessee gave people the opportunity to learn what their company requires and conducted on-site interviews.

Organizers say they are making sure to help residents first hand who seeking employment.

“We’re hoping that they know we’re here to assist them in any way that we can. It’s our job to bring job seeking and employers together to hopefully fill those job needs with qualified candidates,” said Business Services Representative Judy Moorman.

Moorman says they plan to do another job fair next month.

