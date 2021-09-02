Law enforcement work together to encourage safe driving

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Labor Day weekend is approaching, and local law enforcement have tips to stay safe.

Before you get behind the wheel this weekend, remember the phrase “Booze It & Lose It.”

Law enforcement agencies are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to implement that initiative during the holiday weekend.

The plan is to make sure everyone has a safe weekend, without driving impaired.

Sgt. Richard King with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they will be out in full force.

“What we plan on doing is a DUI saturation, putting more officers on the street, working our main highways coming in and out of the county, and being on the lookout for DUI drivers,” King said.

Sgt. Jena Eubanks, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, says while the holidays can be a great experience, driving impaired can make it dangerous.

“Very dangerous. In the 2019 Labor Day holiday period, 38% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunk driver. Also during that holiday period, there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks says even one alcoholic beverage can alter your ability to drive. She says to remember that when you get behind the wheel, impaired driving can have several consequences. That includes losing your license.

“If you’re charged with driving under the influence, you can lose your licenses, your vehicle, and even potentially cause you to lose your job,” Eubanks said.

King says they want everyone to have a great weekend. But make sure to remember these tips.

“Be safe. If you are going to drink, have a designated driver. Put your seatbelt on and put the cell phones down,” he said.

Eubanks says that transportation services such as Uber and Lyft are available for those who are not able to drive home.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a video of the Labor Day weekend. You can find it here.