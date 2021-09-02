Newbern Police Department confirms death of Chief Richard Barnes

Kyle Peppers,

NEWBERN, Tenn. — According to a post from The Newbern Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Richard Barnes has died.

Barnes served the community for more than 40 years.

The police department shared the following message about Barnes via the post:

Chief Barnes was a great public servant, pastor, a friend to many, a father, grandfather, and husband.

Chief Richard “Red” Barnes will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the Newbern Police Department and his brothers and sisters in blue.

Rest in peace Chief Barnes, Unit 400 is now 10-7. We will take over your watch, Sir.

Please keep our brothers and sisters in blue and Chief Barnes’ family in your prayers.

