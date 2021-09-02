Prayer circle, dedication held at Isaac Lane

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local pastors gathered to dedicate their prayer circle to a long time educator.

Since the beginning of the academic school year, local pastors in Jackson and many in the community have gone from school to school creating a prayer circle.

“Let our kids, administrators, teachers, and principles, and all the cafeteria workers and bus drivers know that we’re certainly keeping their families in prayer during this academic time and COVID,” said Clarence Currie, Pastor of New Day Ministries in downtown Jackson.

On Thursday they stopped to pray in front of Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School.

Currie says every Thursday they come together for prayer to simply give hope to the Jackson community.

During the prayer circle they also took the opportunity to dedicate a plaque to the late Martha Lynn Britt, who was a long time educator at Isaac Lane.

Her husband, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Tom Britt, received the plaque in her honor.

“We just wanted him to know that the dreams and the vision of his wife still goes on even though she’s not here,” Currie said.

Currie says they are heading to 18 more schools for more prayer circles.