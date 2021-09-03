31st annual African Street Fest begins in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A festival looking to bring people back to their roots is here after a year of absence.

“We call it a party with a purpose,” said Wendy Trice Martin, President of the Society for African-American Cultural Awareness.

Preparations for the 31st annual African Street Festival were underway at the Oman Arena. This year will be different from the rest.

“Each night is featuring something. Tonight, it’s called Block Party Friday. We’re just bringing music to the people because we’ve been in, we’ve suffered a lot of loss, and it’s just a celebration with a purpose,” Martin said.

There’s no cost for the festival. Saturday will feature Sizzling Saturday, and Sunday will feature Soulful Sunday.

Organizers say planning the festival isn’t easy, and it takes a lot of teamwork.

“It takes a year of planning. So it’s everybody. It’s all about unity, all about awareness, and that’s what it takes: a village,” Martin said.

The festival is able to connect people and organizers back to their roots.

“We just come together as a village, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s an African connection, connecting our African-American roots to Africa,” Martin said.

One of the members is from Africa and has been helping them since 1997.

“Since I’ve been here, I’m a part of this community. So we are very happy, our brothers and sisters. I see them celebrating African culture, so that’s definitely what’s impressed me,” said Saikou Kamateh, a staff member.

Martin says the festival brings her closer with everyone.

“To see that this spot of land is transformed into a village, into a family, for these three days it means a lot,” Martin said.

If you would like to visit the festival, doors are open starting at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 11 p.m. this weekend.

