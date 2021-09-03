As college enrollment drops nationwide, Freed-Hardeman sees increase

HENDERSON, Tenn. — With the COVID-19 pandemic, college enrollment has decreased nationwide. But for Freed-Hardeman University, that’s not the case.

In fact, the university saw a 6% increase in student enrollment this fall semester from the previous.

FHU Vice President of Community Engagement Dave Clouse says the virus has not kept students from wanting the full Lion experience.

“The most undergraduate students we have ever had,” Clouse said. “The most students living on campus in our history and our best incoming freshman class in 11 years, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

There are 2,320 graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at FHU, and the majority of those students live on campus.

Several students say they said nothing was going to stop them from getting the best experience out of their college career.

“I love being very involved. I am in a social club, UPC council, and I am one of those people that love being involved in every single thing.” “I’ve always wanted to be around this environment and I have been loving it. It is just an amazing experience to have.” “I want to have the full experience and I am not going to let anything stop me from pursuing my future.”

Dean of the College of Biblical Studies Mark Blackwelder says for professors, the numbers mean getting to impact more student’s lives.

“We came here because we care about these people and what they are going to become,” Blackwelder said. “We are honored to be able to have an opportunity to be a part of that growth and development we see them experience while they are here.”

This is the third year in a row that they have broken their enrollment record from previous semesters.

