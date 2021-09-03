Man who wore horns at Capitol riot pleads guilty to felony

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who sported face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns when he joined the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge.

Jacob Chansley is now seeking release from jail while he awaits sentencing.

Chansley was among the first wave of pro-Trump rioters to force its way into the Capitol building and was widely photographed in the Senate chamber with a flagpole topped with a spear.

A prosecutor estimated Chansley would face 41 to 51 months in prison under sentencing guidelines.

He has been jailed for nearly eight months since his arrest.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.