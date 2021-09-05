Residents enjoy last day of local cultural festival

JACKSON, Tenn– The 31st annual African street festival ended its last day giving residents the chance to buy last minute items from vendor, plus enjoy food with plenty of music.

For the past three days many people have come to the Oman Arena to take advantage of a lot of vendors that filled the arenas parking lot.

From people selling clothes, to jewelry candles and more.

For the last day of the festival on Sunday local bands gave the audience a gospel concert.

The African street festival was created to spread a light on African culture and each year they host the festival hoping people in Jackson will learn the importance of its history.