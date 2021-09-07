Bethel students, staff travel to Waverly for flood cleanup

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Student athletes and staff from Bethel University traveled to Waverly over Labor Day weekend to help with cleanup following August’s deadly flooding.

“From the time we heard about the tragedy in Waverly, our coaches and players have been inquiring how we could mobilize to help,” said Senior Associate Director of Athletics Brad Chappell. “It became of utmost importance when we learned that several of our current and former Wildcat family were impacted as well.”

Supplies and food to be used during the cleanup were collected through a donation drive held by volleyball coach Starla Cupples and softball coach John Weeks.

After returning home late Thursday evening from a football game in Mississippi, the team headed for Waverly early Friday morning, where they began cleanup efforts.

“There is still lots to be done, but hopefully our efforts have provided some comfort for those in the path of the flood,” Chappell said.

