Loretta Lynn’s flood benefit concert sells out

JACKSON, Tenn. — A star-studded concert benefiting Middle Tennessee flood victims has sold out.

Loretta Lynn’s Friends Hometown Rising, to be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on September 13, was announced last week.

According the Opry’s website, all tickets to the event have already been sold.

The concert will feature performances by Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Trisha Yearwood and more, with all proceeds benefiting United Way of Humphreys County.

The show will also be live streamed on the Opry’s site.

Lynn is a resident of Humphreys County, where devastating floods claimed lives and destroyed homes in late August.

