Multiple injuries after deck collapses in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Multiple injuries have been reported following a deck collapse on Labor Day.
The Madison County Fire Department responded to the scene Monday at a residence on Dogwood Circle in the Springbrook subdivision.
According to Fire Chief Eric Turner, a group was gathered on the deck when it collapsed, falling about 12 feet to the ground.
Seven people were injured, with one being transported to a local hospital and two being airlifted to The Med in Memphis.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
