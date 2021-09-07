Voter Registration Tailgate to be held Sept. 11 at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Voter Registration Tailgate is being held at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The tailgate will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Hardy M. Graham Stadium on campus.

The registration tailgate will be held during the Skyhawk’s football home opener against Samford University at 6 p.m.

The registration drive is a part of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s plan to increase participation during National Voter Registration Month.

“We are pumped to work with UT Martin student leaders to build momentum around voting,” Hargett said. “The Voter Registration Tailgate is an excellent opportunity for all Skyhawk fans to take advantage of how easy it is to register to vote in Tennessee, so they are ready to make their voice heard on Election Day. We are grateful to Dr. (Keith) Carver (UT Martin chancellor) and the entire Skyhawk Nation for welcoming us.”

You can also register to vote online.