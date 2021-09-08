Madison County Sheriff’s Office reveals name of new K-9

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a name has been chosen for their new K-9.

The department says the winning name is Hope. Hope was added to the force in late August.

Her name was chosen following a contest, where for a $5 donation, you could put your suggestion in.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr released a statement saying:

“The winning name is Hope. The person who won has chosen to remain anonymous. I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the contest. Right now, Hope is continuing her training, and hopefully, she’ll be back in November to begin her assignment as our new K-9 DNA Scent Dog, who will be working the ‘Bring the Lost Home’ program, helping locate those with Alzheimer’s, lost children and missing persons.”

The sheriff’s office says Hope will be able to search for missing persons using a scent preservation jar.

