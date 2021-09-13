A ‘sweet’ festival makes a return to West TN

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — If sweet tea and fried food is your favorite combo you’ll be able to have those soon.



The Sweet Tea and Southern Pickin’s festival is coming back after a year of absence due to the pandemic.

The event will be from September 24th to the 25th.

There will be live music, food vendors, vintage items and so much more.

Officials say there is something that makes this event unique.

“We really have these vintage resources right in our own community,” explained Mayor of McKenzie, Jill Holland.”It is really creating a destination and we thought we would capitalize on it and show everyone what we have to offer here with vintage finds.”

The event will be in downtown McKenzie and will start around 5 p-m.