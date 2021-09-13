Assisted Living Week kicked off by Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nursing home received recognition on Monday.

Regency Retirement Village received a proclamation from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to kickoff Assisted Living Week.

Every year the week brings activities for residents to recognize them and show them how much they’re appreciated.

Community Consultant for Regency Retirement Home, Angie Arrington says it’s also a week to reflect on the hard work of the staff.

“Let me tell you, right now during the COVID times, our staff are our backbone of our community. They work very hard. It does not go unrecognized, and we love and appreciate each and every one of them,” Arrington said.

Conger declared Sept. 13, 2021 as the start of National Assisted Living Week.

