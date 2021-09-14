Annual fundraiser is back with special keynote speaker

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local non-profit organization held its annual banquet with a special guest.

“It’s an opportunity for us not only to raise much needed funds, but to thank our volunteers who have been there. These are people who give up their time and their resources and their services to help the community,” said Dr. Martha Robinson, President of Area Relief Ministries.

The annual Salt and Light banquet helps area relief ministries give back to the community with the funds they collect.

“We provide housing for those who don’t have shelter. During our winter months we host ‘room in the inn’ where we partner with local churches to literally provide a place for people to sleep and come in out of the cold and warm themselves and be nourished,” said Robinson.

It also helps those in need in other ways.

“We try to transition individuals from homelessness to jobs and to permanent housing and we’ve been very successful at doing that,” said Robinson.

This year’s speaker is a former NFL football player Eddie George. He says he tries to help communities as much as he can.

“I definitely support those types of initiatives and foundations and it’s just great to be a part of the help make a difference for that,” said George.

“Anytime you can give in a unique way, in a special way to help others out and to find the light within themselves and to find their true purpose, I think that’s a wonderful thing,” said George.

George has a word of advice for those that are going through tough times.

“Keep God first, it’s always darkest before dawn and a breakthrough is on the way,” said George.

To learn more about Area Relief Ministries, click here.