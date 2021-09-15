Local resident looks to set new milestone overseas

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local Jackson resident is looking to complete a new achievement.

“I started running if I go back about 10 years ago because my daughter wanted to run cross country, so I started running and it’s just something that kind of clicked with me and I started putting in more and more miles,” said Steve Troxel, Ultra runner.

This year Troxel will be running the Spartathlon for the first time. It’s a race in Greece, from Athens to Sparta. The race is 153 miles and must be completed in a certain period of time.

“In these types of races you can do whatever you want to do, but the key is that the clock just keeps on ticking and so you have 36 hours to complete the race. If you decide to take a nap or sleep you can but typically if someone is going to do that, they’re not going to finish,” said Troxel.

If Troxel finishes the race, it would mark a new milestone.

“There’s typically less than 50 percent that are able to finish, so if I’m able to finish and that’s certainly the goal, I would only be the second U.S. runner to ever finish the race,” said Troxel.

In order to qualify, a committee sets the standard.

“They have a standard that they’ll have and then they say if you can beat the standard by 25 percent you get an automatic entry. Two years ago I ran a 48-hour race, that standard to be able to apply was 186 miles and I managed to run 220 miles,” said Troxell.

Troxel says training for the race requires a lot of running.

“When I’m in the peak of my training period, I’ll routinely put hundred mile weeks in just week after week after week and that allows my body to get ready for these types of distances,” said Troxel.

He is looking to inspire others by his achievements.

“You can do more than what you’re capable of, and particularly older runners, I’m hoping I’m able to do that,” said Troxel.

Troxel will be competing against around 350 runners from all around the world. He will be leaving to Greece this coming Tuesday, September 21 to get ready for the start of the race taking place September 24 and 25.