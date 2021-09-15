West Tennessee State Fair continues into second night

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is continuing into its second night.

Wednesday was the first day those who entered items to be judged in several categories could see where they placed.

Linda Lodes has been volunteering for 29 years, and this year she is in charge of entering in each item to be judged.

“I love to see when they win ribbons. Especially, the little ones when they come in and they’re first doing the 4-H and all that because there’s just so much excitement and knowing they’ll be the ones that’ll be continuing the fair,” Lodes said.

Various items are submitted from people from all over West Tennessee, like art, photos, knittings, produce, desserts and more. All hopefuls are competing for the top prize.

“First place gets $3, second place gets $2, third place gets a dollar, and then there’s best of show, which is kind of bragging rights that you’re the best,” Lodes said.

Lodes says the exhibit is actually her favorite part of the West Tennessee State Fair.

She says it’s because you get a chance to see the creativity of so many in the community.

“It’s really amazing to me, the talent we have in our area, the art work and all. This was my first time to be involved with the eggs and honey, and that kind of thing, and it was really neat to see what they brought in,” Lodes said.

The fair will continue with different events everyday up until Sunday.

The fair is being held at the Jackson Fairgrounds downtown. You can find more information on the fair’s Facebook page.