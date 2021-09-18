West Tennessee State Fair returns for day four

JACKSON, Tenn–The West Tennessee state fair is back and people across Jackson and surrounding areas are taking advantage.

What’s the fair without food?

There’s everything from funnel cakes, cheese curds to gator on a stick.

Along with food, fair goers had the opportunity to enjoy some games, rides, and various prizes.

There’s something for everyone. Different vendors, music exhibits, pageants, a demolition derby, livestock, tractors, and much more.

If you missed out that’s alright. The last day of the fair is tomorrow from 1pm to 6pm.