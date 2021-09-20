‘Rate the Plates’: Voting open for new license plate design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It is time to “Rate the Plates” in the state of Tennessee.

On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced that everyone can help choose the next standard license plate.

You will have the choose between four different designs, and can vote on tn.gov/ratetheplates.

“As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” Gov. Lee said. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

The new license plate design will replace the 2006 designs, which saw changes in 2011, 2016, and 2017.

The release from the governor’s office says that a state statute requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate.

The release says the statute also allows Tennesseans to include “In God We Trust” on their plate.

Voting will end Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. The winning design will be announced in the fall, and will be available in January of 2022.

