Dyersburg man faces charges over alleged attempted kidnapping

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping of a child.

According to a news release from Dyersburg police, the incident occurred at Forked Deer River Park around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say that a man wearing a blonde wig came up to couple in the park with 2-year-old child in the park, and allegedly attempted to take the child.

Police say the man was pushed down and chased away.

Police say a suspect, Russell Barton, 53, of Dyersburg, was taken into custody at another location.

Police say Barton still had the wig that allegedly worn in the during the attempted kidnapping, as well as braided rope.

The department says Barton has been charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping.