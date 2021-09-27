North Korea fires short-range missile to sea in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul and Tokyo officials say North Korea fired a short-range missile into the sea in its latest weapon test.

The South Korean government held an emergency National Security Council meeting and expressed regret over the North’s launch.

South Korea’s military said the object fired from a mountainous northern province flew toward the eastern sea.

Details of the launch were being analyzed further.

A ballistic missile launch would violate a U.N. Security Council ban on North Korean ballistic activities, but the council typically doesn’t impose new sanctions on North Korea for launches of short-range weapons.

