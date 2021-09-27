Procession held for fallen Hardin County deputy

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Matthew Locke was shot and killed on duty after responding to a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Todd Stricklin was taken into custody by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged with first-degree murder.

Sheriff Johnny Alexander says Locke had been with the department for three years and had made a huge impact on his fellow deputies.

Alexander says funeral arrangements for Locke have not been made at this time.

A procession is was held in honor of Locke Monday night.

The procession started at 9 p.m. with law enforcement trekking across West Tennessee via U.S. Highway 64 from Memphis to Savannah.