Woman convicted of vehicular homicide in Tennessee officer’s death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a woman of vehicular homicide by intoxication in the hit-and-run death of a Chattanooga police officer.

News outlets report jurors deliberated at the Hamilton County Courthouse for nearly 15 hours before returning the verdict on Saturday for Janet Hinds in the 2019 death of Officer Nicholas Galinger.

She also was convicted of driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crime, speeding and other counts.

Hinds was acquitted of failure to render aid and violating a traffic control device.

Hinds hit Galinger with her car late one night while he was inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it.

