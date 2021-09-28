Accused killer of Hardin County deputy appears in court

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Hardin County Deputy Matthew Locke made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

The arraignment for Todd Stricklin was held in front of General Sessions Judge Danny Smith.

A “not guilty” plea was entered by Judge Smith on behalf of Stricklin, who is charged with first degree murder.

A bond hearing was set for Thursday, and a public defender is expected to be appointed to him.

