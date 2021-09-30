Lane students learn about basic CPR techniques

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two organizations partnered to visit different colleges in the Jackson community.

The Jackson Fire Department and Friends of Heart visited Lane College to show students basic CPR techniques.

The CPR demonstration was geared to educate students on what they can do when CPR is needed.

This demonstration is in efforts to promote the new 4-Minute City program.

The initiative of the program is to show residents that they can help firefighters and first responders.

“We are showing them hands on in CPR because within a certain time frame, breaths are not needed, we just need them to do compression to get the blood to the vital organs,” said Larry Triplett, Community Risk Reduction Educator for the Jackson Fire Department.

Lane College marked the last stop for the CPR training sessions.

