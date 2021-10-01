1 person detained after 3 killed at Tennessee home

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two adults and an 11-year-old girl have died in a shooting at a Tennessee home, and a family member has been detained.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said another person was in the home but escaped through a window and called police.

The home is just north of Columbia. The victims were not identified.

News outlets report the suspect was wearing ballistic armor when he was taken into custody a few hours later about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in Monteagle.

His age was not released, and it was not clear whether he had been charged.

