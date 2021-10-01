Haunted attractions in West Tennessee for 2021
Spooky season is upon us, and haunted attractions around West Tennessee are opening their doors to guests ready for a fright.
- House of Horror (Bells, TN)
- 769 Highway 88 East, Bells
- Click here for dates/times
- The 13th Realm (Atwood, TN)
- 10486 State Route 220, Atwood
- Click here for dates/times
- Cowboy Jim’s Haunted Market (Jackson, TN)
- 1328 S Highland Ave, Jackson
- Click here for dates/times
- Derailed Haunted House (Ramer, TN)
- 4385 Highway 57 West, Ramer
- Click here for dates/times
- Deanburg Haunted Hollow (Henderson, TN)
- 385 Deanburg Road, Henderson
- Click here for dates/times
- Fear Factory & Zombie Paintball (Union City, TN)
- 110 South 1st Street, Union City
- Click here for dates/times
- Zombie Trail Paintball (Humboldt, TN)
- 1533 Mason Grove Road, Humboldt
- Click here for dates/times
For a list of haunted attractions in the Memphis area, click here.
Did we miss your favorite haunt? Email web@wbbjtv.com with the name, location, and website/Facebook link.
