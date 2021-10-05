Police: Arrest made in Rhodes College student killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say U.S. Marshals have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a Rhodes College student during an off-campus home invasion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police say 36-year-old Rainess Holmes has been arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force after a warrant was issued for him on charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and murder while committing a burglary.

Online records do not show if Holmes has a lawyer to discuss the charges against him.

Rhodes College Interim President Carroll D. Stevens said senior Andrew Rainer was killed early Sunday in a home invasion near campus.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.