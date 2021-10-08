UT Gardens to host Fall Plant Sale on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you looking to have your garden looking beautiful all year long?

University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson is having their Fall Plant Sale for the community Saturday morning.

The sale offers various types of plans like trees, shrubs, and much more.

The sale does more than just help the community. It also helps the UT campus here in the Hub City.

“It allows people to come in and get locally grown plants, plants that our researchers have spent time to study to see if they grow well in West Tennessee,” said Julia Ewoldt, Communications Specialist for the UT Institute of Agriculture.

The Bicentennial Heritage Festival is also happening Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the West Tennessee Ag Research and Education Center.